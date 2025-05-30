Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lombok Utara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lombok Utara, Indonesia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$195,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lombok Utara, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go