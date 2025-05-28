Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Prices in the project start from $245,000 The project consists of 18 two and three bedroo…
$245,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Leasehold 2-Bedroom Villa in Torok, Lombok – A Private Oasis with Luxury Finishes …
$227,498
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Leasehold 2-Bedroom Villa in Kuta, Lombok – Exclusive Leasehold Investment Opportunit…
$241,128
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
Discover a spacious 242m2 villa with private pool, tropical garden, fully furnished just 250…
$250,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Finished 1 bedroom single storey villa with a total plot size from 200 sqm. FREEHOLD, ideal …
$167,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Prices in the project range from 230,000 € to 350,000 €.  A luxury resort complex aimed a…
$379,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
5 stars luxury resort 2 Bed Villa with its own pool! A holiday complex designed for long …
$176,890
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxurious two-bedroom villa reflecting the essence of Mediterranean Greek styl…
$386,665
Villa 3 bedrooms in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
3 BED VILLA WITH ITS OWN POOL! The villa can be used residential housing, but also as a g…
$273,890
Villa 1 bedroom in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Luxury 1 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$138,890
Villa 1 bedroom in Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Exclusive Off-Plan Luxury Leasehold 1-Bed Villa in Kuta, Lombok – Modern Design with Rooftop…
$180,800
