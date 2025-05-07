Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia

Candidasa
7
11 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury Ocean-View Apartment in Prestigious Pandawa – 1 Bedrooms with Resort-Style Amenities …
$125,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover refined living with this exquisite leasehold villa in the tranquil yet desirable ar…
$188,955
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury and convenience in this exquisite leasehold villa located in the peaceful …
$188,691
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Relax and Rejuvenate: Modern Comforts in Scenic Pandawa Price at USD 139,000 until 2054 wit…
$139,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Claim Paradise Today: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villas at Jaw-Dropping Prices in Jimbaran Priced …
$159,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Serene Sanctuary: Affordable Villa Perfect for Personal Use or Rentals Price at USD 125,000…
$125,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Affordable Luxury in Jimbaran: Secure Your Future Home in Bali Today Price at USD 128,000 u…
$128,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Tropical Villa in Serene Pandawa – 2 Bedrooms with Ocean & Sunset Views Price: USD 2…
$265,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located just 7 minutes from the iconic Pandawa Beach, this brand-new 1-bedroom villa blends …
$199,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
this is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from Bali's best beach. Luxurious…
$490,000
Leave a request

Property types in Kecamatan Karangasem

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
