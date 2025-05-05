Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Gianyar, Indonesia

Ubud District
95
Ubud
79
38 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elegant Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – An Affordable Luxury Property in Bali’s Enchanti…
$149,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sukawati, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sukawati, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene and cultural heart of Sukawati, this beautifully designed 2-bedroom vi…
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art-Inspired Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR …
$283,665
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art Style Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, 31-Year Leasehold Priced at IDR 4,43…
$273,496
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kemenuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kemenuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A remarkable investment opportunity that boasts a delightful combination of comfort and pote…
$275,617
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa, ava…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pujung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pujung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rice Field Views in Tranquil Ubud – Tegalalang Price at Euro 2…
$229,268
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Lifestyle Awaits: Blend Tranquility with Vibrant Community Life Price at USD 270,000 u…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ubud’s Tranquil Retreat: A Modern Spacious Tropical Villa with Rice Field Views Price: Star…
$262,650
Villa 2 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Location-   Prestigious area - Bali, Ubud, Giananyar.     ⚙ Readiness   - December 2024 …
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and serenity with this exceptional villa in Ubud, avail…
$262,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Ubud Villa with Bamboo Aesthetic – 1 Bedroom, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR 3,267,000,00…
$201,332
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural and wellness center, this beautifully designed…
$295,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$188,955
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your serene riverside haven in Ubud. This leasehold Riverside Villa is a unique cha…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud’s Modern Tropical 2 Bedrooms Villa: A Serene Investment in Bali’s Cultural Heart Price…
$224,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Leasehold 2-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – Perfect Investment Opportunity with Panoramic V…
$229,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Retreat with Minutes from Ubud’s Top Attractions and Jungle Views Price at USD 285…
$285,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Discover modern comfort and tropical serenity with this beautifully designed one-bedroom, tw…
$145,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of Ubud East, this exquisite 2-bedroom villa offers a h…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$184,878
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Idyllic Bali Retreat – Contemporary Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Open Living and Stunning Gree…
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unveiling a hidden gem near the iconic Goa Gajah in Ubud, this stunning off-plan villa offer…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your dream retreat in Ubud, Bali. This leasehold townhouse, priced attractively a…
$297,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petulu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petulu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene surroundings of Tirta Tawar, this brand-new 2-bedroom villa offers a c…
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
$330,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the lush landscapes of Sayan, Ubud, this exquisite villa complex offers a selecti…
$213,484
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning View Modern Villa 2 Bedrooms in Centre of Ubud Price: USD 280,000 For 30 Years …
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a hidden treasure nestled near the renowned Goa Gajah in Ubud. This exquisite off-p…
$205,000
Property types in Gianyar

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Gianyar, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
