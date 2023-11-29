Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zamardi, Hungary

3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€257,003
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
€241,268
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€366,884
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€458,933
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€312,075
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
€340,660
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€235,761
3 room apartment in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€327,547
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€235,761
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€458,933
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€275,098
9 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
9 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
€996,279
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€1,18M
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€550,720
