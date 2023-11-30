Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Zalaszentgroti jaras

Lands for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

21 property total found
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 6 338 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 5 112 m²
€13,816
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 2 911 m²
€14,613
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 3 132 m²
€18,599
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€3,985
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 159 m²
€2,790
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 313 m²
€5,580
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 717 m²
€23,647
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€13,019
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 896 m²
€14,613
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 6 530 m²
€17,270
Plot of land in Zalaber, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaber, Hungary
Area 3 977 m²
€6,642
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 040 m²
€14,082
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€51,810
Plot of land in Zalaber, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaber, Hungary
Area 2 322 m²
€3,959
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 662 m²
€3,454
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 933 m²
€15,243
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 574 m²
€20,998
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 4 658 m²
€33,902
