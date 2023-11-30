Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zalaszentgroti jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
8 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€185,069
Leave a request
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€43,630
Leave a request
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
€18,245
Leave a request
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
€18,245
Leave a request
4 room house in Doebroece, Hungary
4 room house
Doebroece, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
€150,456
Leave a request
3 room house in Tekenye, Hungary
3 room house
Tekenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€31,704
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€23,534
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale, a tiny half house with a little garden (with a little dog on request) in Zalabér. …
€19,832
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
4 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
4 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€171,848
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
€19,832
Leave a request
House in Kehidakustany, Hungary
House
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
€26,178
Leave a request
2 room house in Szalapa, Hungary
2 room house
Szalapa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€38,341
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaveg, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaveg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€18,134
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
I offer for sale in Zalaszentgrót Zalakoppányi, in a quiet village of Zalakoppányi, a house …
€76,682
Leave a request
4 room house in Tekenye, Hungary
4 room house
Tekenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€39,663
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€12,957
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€12,957
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€44,687
Leave a request
2 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€118,001
Leave a request

Properties features in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir