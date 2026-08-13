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Houses for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

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3 bedroom house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 bedroom house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Kehidakustány, near the thermal spa: a fully renovated two-storey family house! …
$347,866
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