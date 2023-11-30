Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zalaszentgroti jaras

Residential properties for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

Zalaszentgrot
20
38 properties total found
8 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€185,069
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€43,630
Leave a request
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
€18,245
Leave a request
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
€18,245
Leave a request
4 room house in Doebroece, Hungary
4 room house
Doebroece, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
€150,456
Leave a request
3 room house in Tekenye, Hungary
3 room house
Tekenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€31,704
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€84,351
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€23,534
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For sale, a tiny half house with a little garden (with a little dog on request) in Zalabér. …
€19,832
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
4 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
4 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€171,848
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaber, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
€19,832
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
House in Kehidakustany, Hungary
House
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
€26,178
Leave a request
2 room house in Szalapa, Hungary
2 room house
Szalapa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€38,341
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaveg, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaveg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€18,134
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
I offer for sale in Zalaszentgrót Zalakoppányi, in a quiet village of Zalakoppányi, a house …
€76,682
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€41,787
Leave a request
4 room house in Tekenye, Hungary
4 room house
Tekenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€39,663
Leave a request

Property types in Zalaszentgroti jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir