Lands for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

65 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyurus, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyurus, Hungary
Area 1 620 m²
€7,601
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 103 m²
€9,173
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€3,149
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 451 m²
€78,730
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 8 779 m²
€196,824
Plot of land in Teskand, Hungary
Plot of land
Teskand, Hungary
Area 1 792 m²
€69,545
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 955 m²
€7,873
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 090 m²
€11,809
Plot of land in Szentkozmadombja, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentkozmadombja, Hungary
Area 2 443 m²
€12,056
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 835 m²
€19,657
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 569 m²
€11,794
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 211 m²
€11,809
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 5 066 m²
€117,913
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 746 m²
€12,842
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 849 m²
€9,710
Plot of land in Kustanszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Kustanszeg, Hungary
Area 5 208 m²
€83,978
Plot of land in Bocfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Bocfoelde, Hungary
Area 521 m²
€12,318
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€10,497
Plot of land in Gellenhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Gellenhaza, Hungary
Area 2 243 m²
€18,370
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 476 m²
€19,657
Plot of land in Poeloeske, Hungary
Plot of land
Poeloeske, Hungary
Area 2 297 m²
€7,863
Plot of land in Petrikeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Petrikeresztur, Hungary
Area 4 526 m²
€3,936
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 421 m²
€7,601
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€57,947
Plot of land in Pusztaederics, Hungary
Plot of land
Pusztaederics, Hungary
Area 3 851 m²
€7,863
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 079 m²
€34,116
Plot of land in Palfiszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Palfiszeg, Hungary
Area 6 219 m²
€13,095
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 237 m²
€17,845
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 272 m²
€6,552
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 368 m²
€20,967
