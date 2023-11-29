Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

174 properties total found
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€144,866
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€237,028
3 room house in Boncodfoelde, Hungary
3 room house
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
€250,224
2 room house in Nagypali, Hungary
2 room house
Nagypali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€47,147
2 room house in Nagykapornak, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykapornak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
€40,624
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€35,382
3 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
3 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€41,934
3 room house in Almashaza, Hungary
3 room house
Almashaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€66,832
2 room house in Pusztaszentlaszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€52,415
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€364,302
3 room house in Hotto, Hungary
3 room house
Hotto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€65,260
2 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€63,741
7 room house in Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
7 room house
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€170,095
3 room house in Nemesszentandras, Hungary
3 room house
Nemesszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€82,558
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€100,089
3 room house in Bak, Hungary
3 room house
Bak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€99,567
6 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€222,748
5 room house in Zalacseb, Hungary
5 room house
Zalacseb, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
€112,436
7 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
€382,386
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€142,838
3 room house in Zalaistvand, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaistvand, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€77,316
6 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€209,644
2 room house in Poeloeske, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€24,898
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€49,518
House in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
House
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€17,121
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€256,584
3 room house in Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€69,453
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€89,554
4 room house in Bocfoelde, Hungary
4 room house
Bocfoelde, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€287,099
2 room house in Szentpeterur, Hungary
2 room house
Szentpeterur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€51,107
Properties features in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

