Residential properties for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€92,161
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€144,866
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€237,028
3 room house in Boncodfoelde, Hungary
3 room house
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
€250,224
2 room house in Nagypali, Hungary
2 room house
Nagypali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€47,147
2 room house in Nagykapornak, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykapornak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
€40,624
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€70,502
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€35,382
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€85,178
3 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
3 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€41,934
3 room house in Almashaza, Hungary
3 room house
Almashaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€66,832
2 room house in Pusztaszentlaszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€52,415
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€364,302
1 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€48,748
3 room house in Hotto, Hungary
3 room house
Hotto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€65,260
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€84,130
4 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
€231,161
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€208,360
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€73,385
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€83,737
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€53,728
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€91,469
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€110,077
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€78,102
2 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€63,741
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€152,011
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€174,812
7 room house in Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
7 room house
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€170,095
3 room house in Nemesszentandras, Hungary
3 room house
Nemesszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€82,558
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€100,089
