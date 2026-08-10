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Сommercial property in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 800 m² in Nagylengyel, Hungary
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Nagylengyel, Hungary
Area 1 800 m²
For entrepreneurs who wish to relocate their wood processing business due to the economic or…
$846,750
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