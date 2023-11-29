Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Zalaegerszegi jaras

Commercial real estate in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

Zalaegerszeg
12
19 properties total found
Commercial in Egervar, Hungary
Commercial
Egervar, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 39 m²
€49,797
Leave a request
Commercial in Kustanszeg, Hungary
Commercial
Kustanszeg, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€311,884
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 35 m²
€45,865
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 74 m²
€98,283
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 72 m²
€43,301
Leave a request
Commercial in Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Commercial
Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Area 79 349 m²
€711,162
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 56 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 97 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€49,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Teskand, Hungary
Commercial
Teskand, Hungary
Area 202 m²
€118,527
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 44 m²
€69,191
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 540 m²
€708,567
Leave a request
Commercial in Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Commercial
Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Area 80 m²
€26,243
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€31,492
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€70,853
Leave a request
Investment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 379 m²
€136,964
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 m²
€43,301
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir