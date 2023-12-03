Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

46 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 103 m²
€9,238
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€3,167
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 068 m²
€25,074
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 451 m²
€79,181
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 8 779 m²
€197,952
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 955 m²
€7,918
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 090 m²
€11,877
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 835 m²
€15,836
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 569 m²
€11,877
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 5 066 m²
€118,745
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 211 m²
€11,877
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 746 m²
€12,933
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 849 m²
€9,766
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€10,557
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 476 m²
€19,795
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 421 m²
€7,654
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€57,885
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 079 m²
€34,312
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 237 m²
€17,948
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 272 m²
€6,598
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 368 m²
€21,115
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 755 m²
€7,654
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 841 m²
€7,865
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 898 m²
€15,572
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€15,308
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€115,868
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€126,689
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€303,526
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€224,346
per month
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€253,379
per month
