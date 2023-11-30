Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Zala

Lands for sale in Zala, Hungary

138 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€3,188
Plot of land in Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Area 5 693 m²
€17,270
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 2 607 m²
€106,012
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 6 338 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 5 112 m²
€13,816
Plot of land in Szepetnek, Hungary
Plot of land
Szepetnek, Hungary
Area 1 688 m²
€10,070
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 3 132 m²
€18,599
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 2 911 m²
€14,613
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€3,985
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 9 860 m²
€526,075
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
Area 1 535 m²
€28,961
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 494 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 1 970 m²
€114,249
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€597,813
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 068 m²
€25,241
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 159 m²
€2,790
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 313 m²
€5,580
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
Area 2 022 m²
€36,400
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 717 m²
€23,647
Plot of land in Felsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 1 061 m²
€31,618
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€50,216
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€13,019
Plot of land in Felsorajk, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsorajk, Hungary
Area 1 132 m²
€15,676
Plot of land in Bagod, Hungary
Plot of land
Bagod, Hungary
Area 3 900 m²
€39,588
Plot of land in Zalaloevo, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaloevo, Hungary
Area 3 370 m²
€14,613
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 6 530 m²
€17,270
