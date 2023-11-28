Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zahonyi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Tuzser, Hungary
Plot of land
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
€1,70M
Plot of land in Tuzser, Hungary
Plot of land
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 112 700 m²
Are you looking for an industrial investment opportunity? Then we have just what you are lo…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Mandok, Hungary
Plot of land
Mandok, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
€2,073
