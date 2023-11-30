Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

203 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€3,188
Plot of land in Lipot, Hungary
Plot of land
Lipot, Hungary
Area 1 426 m²
€79,443
Plot of land in Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Area 5 693 m²
€17,270
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 499 m²
€27,898
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 463 m²
€41,183
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 2 607 m²
€106,012
Plot of land in Nyul, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€66,158
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 6 338 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 5 112 m²
€13,816
Plot of land in Hegyko, Hungary
Plot of land
Hegyko, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€227,169
Plot of land in Szepetnek, Hungary
Plot of land
Szepetnek, Hungary
Area 1 688 m²
€10,070
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 755 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 3 132 m²
€18,599
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 2 911 m²
€14,613
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€3,985
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 9 860 m²
€526,075
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
Area 1 535 m²
€28,961
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 909 m²
€37,197
Plot of land in Tet, Hungary
Plot of land
Tet, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€33,212
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 494 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 1 970 m²
€114,249
Plot of land in Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Plot of land
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€76,520
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€597,813
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 068 m²
€25,241
