Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Western Transdanubia
Lands for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary
203 properties total found
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
635 m²
€3,188
Plot of land
Lipot, Hungary
1 426 m²
€79,443
Plot of land
Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
5 693 m²
€17,270
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 499 m²
€27,898
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
463 m²
€41,183
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 607 m²
€106,012
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
1 500 m²
€66,158
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
6 338 m²
€30,555
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
5 112 m²
€13,816
Plot of land
Hegyko, Hungary
10 000 m²
€227,169
Plot of land
Szepetnek, Hungary
1 688 m²
€10,070
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
755 m²
€39,854
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
3 132 m²
€18,599
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
2 911 m²
€14,613
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
221 m²
€3,985
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
9 860 m²
€526,075
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
700 m²
€26,304
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
758 m²
€26,304
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
1 535 m²
€28,961
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
909 m²
€37,197
Plot of land
Tet, Hungary
1 500 m²
€33,212
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
899 m²
€39,854
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
494 m²
€30,555
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
492 m²
€30,555
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 970 m²
€114,249
Plot of land
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
20 000 m²
€76,520
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
997 m²
€39,854
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
30 000 m²
€597,813
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 068 m²
€25,241
