  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Veszpremi jaras

Lands for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 867 m²
€20,990
Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 1 425 m²
€35,603
Plot of land in Herend, Hungary
Plot of land
Herend, Hungary
Area 1 137 m²
€44,902
Plot of land in Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Area 3 405 m²
€42,511
Plot of land in Totvazsony, Hungary
Plot of land
Totvazsony, Hungary
Area 1 055 m²
€63,501
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 008 m²
€66,424
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 403 m²
€37,812
Plot of land in Szentkiralyszabadja, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentkiralyszabadja, Hungary
Area 517 m²
€3,966
Plot of land in Hajmasker, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajmasker, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€36,530
