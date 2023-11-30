Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Veszpremi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
2 room house in Veszpremfajsz, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremfajsz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€211,273
4 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
€542,065
3 room house in Herend, Hungary
3 room house
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€95,192
5 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€184,831
8 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€341,104
7 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€211,273
4 room house in Szentgal, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€81,971
