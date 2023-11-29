Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Veszprém, Hungary

Tapolcai jaras
8
Veszpremi jaras
5
Balatonfueredi jaras
4
Tapolca
4
Ajka
3
Ajkai jaras
3
Papai jaras
3
31 property total found
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€365,327
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€143,260
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€10,438
Commercial in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€456,658
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 31 m²
€67,585
Commercial in Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Commercial
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Area 665 m²
€704,559
Commercial in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonkenese, Hungary
Area 465 m²
€865,000
Commercial in Somlojeno, Hungary
Commercial
Somlojeno, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€836,570
Commercial in Beb, Hungary
Commercial
Beb, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€78,674
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€314,697
Commercial in Revfueloep, Hungary
Commercial
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€1,11M
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 245 m²
€222,910
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 380 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
Area 83 m²
€120,372
Commercial in Felsooers, Hungary
Commercial
Felsooers, Hungary
Area 340 m²
€391,395
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€196,423
Commercial 3 bathrooms in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Ajka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
€472,046
Commercial in Pusztamiske, Hungary
Commercial
Pusztamiske, Hungary
Area 482 m²
€60,317
Commercial in Doergicse, Hungary
Commercial
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 2 289 m²
€17,046
Commercial 1 bathroom in Csabrendek, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Csabrendek, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 000 m²
€1,000,000
Commercial in Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
Area 135 m²
€64,251
Commercial in Totvazsony, Hungary
Commercial
Totvazsony, Hungary
Area 546 m²
€472,046
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 169 m²
Great plan and business area is located frequented part of Veszprém. This is a 2169 m2 sit…
€1,52M
Commercial in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€104,637
Investment in Suemeg, Hungary
Investment
Suemeg, Hungary
Area 80 m²
€251,495
Commercial in Kovagooers, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 700 m²
A Hungarian privately owned grape area of 7,3 hectares with vineyard, cellars, farm building…
€2,41M
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€590,057
Commercial in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 947 m²
€390,749
Commercial in Balatonederics, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonederics, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€230,516
Commercial in Beb, Hungary
Commercial
Beb, Hungary
Area 188 133 m²
€1,55M
