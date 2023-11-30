Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Vecsesi jaras

Lands for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 1 562 m²
€110,263
Leave a request
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 110 000 m²
€2,36M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 1 466 m²
€71,472
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 4 347 m²
€101,418
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€371,455
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€1,09M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir