Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Vas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vas, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
1 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€67,165
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Uraiujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€105,357
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€67,881
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€72,074
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€76,121
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€233,258
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€235,879
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€83,868
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€98,283
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€227,309
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€127,746
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€105,331
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€67,881
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€69,977
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€72,074
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€131,512
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€67,881
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€152,505
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
€77,316
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Koermend, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€58,970
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Se, Hungary
4 room apartment
Se, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€91,924
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€81,652
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
1 room apartment
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
€17,036
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€81,247
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€73,487
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sitke, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sitke, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€26,076
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,502
Leave a request

Properties features in Vas, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir