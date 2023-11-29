Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vas, Hungary

240 properties total found
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,701
1 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€67,165
2 room house in Kald, Hungary
2 room house
Kald, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
€65,585
3 room house in Boba, Hungary
3 room house
Boba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€68,482
4 room apartment in Uraiujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,755
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€113,259
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€105,357
2 room house in Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 room house
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€17,384
2 room house in Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 room house
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
€23,442
2 room house in Gyorvar, Hungary
2 room house
Gyorvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€46,067
5 room house in Egyhazasradoc, Hungary
5 room house
Egyhazasradoc, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€131,018
4 room house in Repcelak, Hungary
4 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€175,337
4 room house in Andrasfa, Hungary
4 room house
Andrasfa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€132,354
3 room house in Velemer, Hungary
3 room house
Velemer, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€125,802
2 room house in Csehimindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Csehimindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€46,914
3 room house in Lukacshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€60,280
2 room house in Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€81,221
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€67,881
3 room house in Kercaszomor, Hungary
3 room house
Kercaszomor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€99,331
3 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€72,074
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€76,121
3 room house in Boegoet, Hungary
3 room house
Boegoet, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€67,881
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€170,095
2 room house in Rabapaty, Hungary
2 room house
Rabapaty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€28,830
2 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
2 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€65,496
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€233,258
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€89,110
5 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€235,879
3 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,364
3 room house in Kercaszomor, Hungary
3 room house
Kercaszomor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€83,606
Property types in Vas

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vas, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
