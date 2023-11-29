Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Varpalotai jaras

Lands for sale in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 2 069 m²
€41,491
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 140 000 m²
€76,980
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 2 209 m²
€10,177
Plot of land in Petfuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Petfuerdo, Hungary
Area 3 324 m²
€28,847
Plot of land in Vilonya, Hungary
Plot of land
Vilonya, Hungary
Area 977 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 308 m²
€6,759
