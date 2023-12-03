Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Vaci jaras

Lands for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary

72 properties total found
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 4 256 m²
€263,672
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 3 270 m²
€92,114
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 4 146 m²
€514,675
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 798 m²
€41,966
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vacduka, Hungary
Plot of land
Vacduka, Hungary
Area 1 072 m²
€64,664
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 8 852 m²
€52,523
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 6 500 m²
€47,508
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Kosd, Hungary
Area 9 776 m²
€14,516
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€73,672
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€55,427
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 912 m²
€26,394
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 698 m²
€34,048
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 086 m²
€39,326
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 2 091 m²
€171,558
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€287,690
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 3 202 m²
€47,360
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 953 m²
€54,991
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€23,490
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 512 m²
€34,048
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 684 m²
€34,048
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 532 m²
€34,048
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 755 m²
€86,835
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 546 m²
€69,943
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€13,129
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 5 907 m²
€16,892
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€87,099
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vacratot, Hungary
Plot of land
Vacratot, Hungary
Area 785 m²
€64,638
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 230 m²
€60,705
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 791 m²
€43,286
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 798 m²
€43,286
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir