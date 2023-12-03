Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary

3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€184,491
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
€237,278
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€131,704
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€195,049
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€105,310
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€136,983
per month
5 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
5 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€200,327
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€114,020
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€99,689
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€139,622
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€147,540
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€147,012
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€160,737
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
€89,738
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€210,885
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€84,196
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€92,114
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,638
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€158,098
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€209,301
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€115,868
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€76,277
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€78,917
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€100,269
per month
1 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€68,359
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€197,926
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€89,474
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€253,379
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€100,032
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
€139,622
per month
