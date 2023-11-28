Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Transdanubia

Lands for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

1 390 properties total found
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 3 400 m²
€8,911
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 7 888 m²
€47,176
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 826 m²
€18,346
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyermely, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyermely, Hungary
Area 806 m²
€49,770
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 706 m²
€43,244
Leave a request
Plot of land in Verteskethely, Hungary
Plot of land
Verteskethely, Hungary
Area 1 462 m²
€11,794
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Area 762 m²
€39,313
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Area 645 m²
€15,725
Leave a request
Plot of land in Adand, Hungary
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€1,44M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyurus, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyurus, Hungary
Area 1 620 m²
€7,601
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€55,038
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kissomlyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Area 788 m²
€6,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 285 m²
€56,323
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 6 104 m²
€19,657
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€91,731
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 103 m²
€9,173
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 404 m²
€10,484
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€10,484
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 2 670 m²
€20,967
Leave a request
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 431 m²
€51,107
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€144,148
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 943 m²
€25,816
Leave a request
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 2 069 m²
€41,672
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ujudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujudvar, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€15,699
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nemesbuek, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesbuek, Hungary
Area 1 779 m²
€20,705
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 783 m²
€15,720
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€3,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 867 m²
€20,732
Leave a request
Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 1 425 m²
€35,166
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€18,108
Leave a request
