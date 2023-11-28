Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tolna

Residential properties for sale in Tolna, Hungary

Szekszardi jaras
98
Szekszard
72
Paksi jaras
56
Paks
35
Tolnai jaras
25
Bonyhadi jaras
13
Tamasi jaras
9
Bonyhad
8
Show more
204 properties total found
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€41,880
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€54,786
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€57,947
Leave a request
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€65,848
Leave a request
4 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€105,094
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€75,481
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,502
Leave a request
3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,260
Leave a request
4 room house in Regoely, Hungary
4 room house
Regoely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€64,211
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€68,667
Leave a request
2 room house in Hogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Hogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€66,832
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€95,924
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,600
Leave a request
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€86,489
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€115,319
Leave a request
3 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€30,140
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€71,550
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€109,308
Leave a request
3 room house in Ciko, Hungary
3 room house
Ciko, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€33,809
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€58,446
Leave a request
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€94,352
Leave a request
6 room house in Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€338,093
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€77,701
Leave a request
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€27,519
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€60,554
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Decs, Hungary
3 room house
Decs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€48,486
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€48,728
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tamasi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tamasi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€60,317
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€86,489
Leave a request

Property types in Tolna

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tolna, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir