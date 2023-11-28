Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Area 1 517 m²
€6,552
Plot of land in Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Area 5 509 m²
€34,116
Plot of land in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 038 m²
€10,497
