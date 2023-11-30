Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Teti jaras

Lands for sale in Teti jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Area 580 000 m²
Land suitable for PV purposes is for sale in the Győr area. In the area south of 9012…
€4,70M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€34,092
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szerecseny, Hungary
Plot of land
Szerecseny, Hungary
Area 974 m²
€12,326
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szerecseny, Hungary
Plot of land
Szerecseny, Hungary
Area 984 m²
€12,326
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir