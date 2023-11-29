Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tatai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Tatai jaras, Hungary

Tata
12
21 property total found
4 room house in Szomod, Hungary
4 room house
Szomod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€135,582
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tata, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€272,738
Leave a request
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€130,862
Leave a request
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€327,810
Leave a request
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale in Tata-Újhegy, a family house located in a calm and pleasant neighborhood. The pro…
€146,728
Leave a request
2 room house in Naszaly, Hungary
2 room house
Naszaly, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Tata, Hungary
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€56,383
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
€179,115
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tata, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment for sale in Tata, located on the 2nd floor, with a balcony, 2 bedrooms. The neigh…
€99,523
Leave a request
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€78,674
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaalmas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
7 room house in Tata, Hungary
7 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
2 room house in Kocs, Hungary
2 room house
Kocs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€62,677
Leave a request
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€46,942
Leave a request
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€34,879
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€49,827
Leave a request
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
6 room house in Tardos, Hungary
6 room house
Tardos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€233,400
Leave a request
2 room house in Szomod, Hungary
2 room house
Szomod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€73,429
Leave a request

Property types in Tatai jaras

houses

Properties features in Tatai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir