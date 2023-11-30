Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

14 properties total found
5 room house in Tarjan, Hungary
5 room house
Tarjan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
House in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€35,961
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€163,677
Leave a request
4 room house in Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€181,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
3 room house in Szarliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szarliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€118,725
Leave a request
House in Gyermely, Hungary
House
Gyermely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€41,514
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€77,740
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
€111,431
Leave a request
House in Vertesszolos, Hungary
House
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€84,615
Leave a request
3 room house in Szomor, Hungary
3 room house
Szomor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€74,435
Leave a request
4 room house in Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€157,423
Leave a request
6 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€215,504
Leave a request
5 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€171,874
Leave a request

Properties features in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
