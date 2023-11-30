Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tatabanyai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

Tatabanya
16
23 properties total found
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Details of the offered property: ✅ 4 separate rooms + dining room, floor area: 83 m2 ✅ 1st …
€163,915
Leave a request
5 room house in Tarjan, Hungary
5 room house
Tarjan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€55,264
Leave a request
House in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€35,961
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€163,677
Leave a request
4 room house in Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€181,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
3 room house in Szarliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szarliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€118,725
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€60,791
Leave a request
House in Gyermely, Hungary
House
Gyermely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€41,514
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€56,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€57,908
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€77,740
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
€111,431
Leave a request
House in Vertesszolos, Hungary
House
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€84,615
Leave a request
3 room house in Szomor, Hungary
3 room house
Szomor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€74,435
Leave a request
4 room house in Vertesszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Vertesszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€157,423
Leave a request
6 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€215,504
Leave a request
5 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€171,874
Leave a request

Property types in Tatabanyai jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir