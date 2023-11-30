Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tatabanya, Hungary

apartments
12
houses
15
27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€74,741
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€41,435
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,011
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€56,383
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,563
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€88,377
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€41,697
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€125,879
Leave a request
3 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€88,902
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€64,513
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
€111,193
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€68,447
Leave a request
5 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€67,135
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
3 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
House in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
The cellar is 22 square meters and is in very good condition. The terrace is 30 square meter…
€40,884
Leave a request
4 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Imagine your mornings as you drink your coffee while watching the beautiful lakeside panoram…
€104,768
Leave a request
House in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€38,550
Leave a request
2 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€138,729
Leave a request
6 room house in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€215,043
Leave a request
House in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
House
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€25,963
Leave a request

