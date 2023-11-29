Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Tapolcai jaras

Lands for sale in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

69 properties total found
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 3 400 m²
€8,911
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 7 888 m²
€47,176
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€144,148
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonederics, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonederics, Hungary
Area 810 m²
€57,473
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Area 6 974 m²
€52,224
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 2 318 m²
€183,676
Leave a request
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€258,496
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 1 022 m²
€94,213
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeveskal, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€170,056
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 3 460 m²
€183,440
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeveskal, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 1 508 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeveskal, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 1 152 m²
€91,589
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nemesgulacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesgulacs, Hungary
Area 3 261 m²
€64,296
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Area 2 880 m²
€39,102
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Area 5 760 m²
€78,205
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Area 2 880 m²
€39,102
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Area 8 640 m²
€117,307
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vigantpetend, Hungary
Plot of land
Vigantpetend, Hungary
Area 2 016 m²
€7,348
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonhenye, Hungary
Area 3 346 m²
€130,258
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonhenye, Hungary
Area 3 384 m²
€131,741
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 2 405 m²
€23,356
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 7 343 m²
€130,782
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesenceistvand, Hungary
Area 2 168 m²
€49,770
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 4 745 m²
€128,423
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€82,929
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 923 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Area 1 510 m²
€69,545
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€259,808
Leave a request
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 1 272 m²
€112,436
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir