Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tapolcai jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
165 properties total found
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
2 room house in Uzsa, Hungary
2 room house
Uzsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€48,728
Leave a request
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€111,942
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€180,424
Leave a request
9 room house in Balatonederics, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonederics, Hungary
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 35
Area 1 448 m²
€789,916
Leave a request
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€165,674
Leave a request
3 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
4 room house in Nemesvita, Hungary
4 room house
Nemesvita, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€94,352
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€105,357
Leave a request
2 room house in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€47,150
Leave a request
6 room house in Koeveskal, Hungary
6 room house
Koeveskal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€313,195
Leave a request
3 room house in Kaptalantoti, Hungary
3 room house
Kaptalantoti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
€261,825
Leave a request
8 room house in Koeveskal, Hungary
8 room house
Koeveskal, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 246 m²
€550,384
Leave a request
4 room house in Hegyesd, Hungary
4 room house
Hegyesd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€156,990
Leave a request
6 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€208,360
Leave a request
2 room house in Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
3 room house in Vigantpetend, Hungary
3 room house
Vigantpetend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€233,258
Leave a request
3 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€143,886
Leave a request
2 room house in Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€44,293
Leave a request
2 room house in Koeveskal, Hungary
2 room house
Koeveskal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€110,077
Leave a request
5 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
5 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
2 room house in Kapolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Kapolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€233,258
Leave a request
2 room house in Lesencefalu, Hungary
2 room house
Lesencefalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
3 room house in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€130,782
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€157,226
Leave a request
7 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
7 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
€432,182
Leave a request
3 room house in Revfueloep, Hungary
3 room house
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€233,258
Leave a request
3 room house in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€157,773
Leave a request
3 room house in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
3 room house in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€104,573
Leave a request

Properties features in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir