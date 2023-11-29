Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tamasi jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
Area 7 426 m²
€130,954
Plot of land in Erteny, Hungary
Plot of land
Erteny, Hungary
Area 100 000 m²
€83,952
Plot of land in Erteny, Hungary
Plot of land
Erteny, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€43,275
Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€31,492
Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
Area 3 362 m²
€6,585
Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
Area 3 969 m²
€6,585
Plot of land in Hogyesz, Hungary
Plot of land
Hogyesz, Hungary
Area 1 155 m²
€6,321
Plot of land in Iregszemcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Iregszemcse, Hungary
Area 1 882 m²
€25,981
Plot of land in Iregszemcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Iregszemcse, Hungary
Area 1 882 m²
€25,981
Plot of land in Iregszemcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Iregszemcse, Hungary
Area 8 000 m²
€5,774
