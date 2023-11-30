Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szombathelyi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Se, Hungary
1 room apartment
Se, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€235,335
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€184,831
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,615
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€99,158
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€70,601
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
€78,004
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€181,790
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€158,627
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€91,983
Leave a request

Properties features in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir