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Residential properties for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Villa 3 rooms in Tanakajd, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Tanakajd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the object A unique former mill, built in 1889, is offered for sale in the vi…
$292,667
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