Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szombathelyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

Szombathely
31
42 properties total found
7 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€138,821
Leave a request
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€168,966
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Se, Hungary
1 room apartment
Se, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
2 room house in Rum, Hungary
2 room house
Rum, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€31,731
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€171,610
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€235,335
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€184,831
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,615
Leave a request
7 room house in Jak, Hungary
7 room house
Jak, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
€198,316
Leave a request
2 room house in Soepte, Hungary
2 room house
Soepte, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€99,158
Leave a request
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€96,778
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€198,316
Leave a request
2 room house in Felsocsatar, Hungary
2 room house
Felsocsatar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€104,447
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsocsatar, Hungary
4 room house
Felsocsatar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€166,586
Leave a request
4 room house in Sorokpolany, Hungary
4 room house
Sorokpolany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€103,125
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,214
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€70,601
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€192,764
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
€78,004
Leave a request
4 room house in Rum, Hungary
4 room house
Rum, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 355 m²
€319,950
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€219,206
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€103,125
Leave a request
House in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€25,913
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€181,790
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€206,249
Leave a request
5 room house in Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
5 room house
Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€111,057
Leave a request

Property types in Szombathelyi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir