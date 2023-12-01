Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Szentlorinci jaras, Hungary

2 room house in Hetvehely, Hungary
2 room house
Hetvehely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€60,553
5 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€121,634
3 room house in Szentdenes, Hungary
3 room house
Szentdenes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€21,154
2 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€84,589
House in Cserdi, Hungary
House
Cserdi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€13,140
