Commercial real estate in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Commercial in Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 928 m²
€1,71M
Commercial in Dunabogdany, Hungary
Commercial
Dunabogdany, Hungary
Area 369 m²
€576,593
Commercial 22 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
Commercial 22 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
Bathrooms count 22
Area 750 m²
€3,95M
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
€445,135
Commercial in Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Area 230 m²
€131,697
Commercial in Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 520 m²
€1,71M
