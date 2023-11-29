Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€83,606
5 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€293,538
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€140,217
3 room apartment in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€218,353
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€192,634
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€117,808
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€69,715
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€136,286
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
€128,161
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€110,362
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€138,644
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€135,648
3 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€166,426
4 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€316,072
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€131,433
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
€65,585
1 room apartment in Budakalasz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€70,737
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€104,573
5 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€184,112
