Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szekesfehervari jaras

Lands for sale in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 590 m²
€38,250
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 412 m²
€84,414
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Patka, Hungary
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
Area 793 m²
€22,422
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Area 910 m²
€16,223
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
Area 1 703 m²
€9,233
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lovasbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Lovasbereny, Hungary
Area 2 815 m²
€14,509
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€102,880
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Seregelyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Seregelyes, Hungary
€26,116
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Urhida, Hungary
Plot of land
Urhida, Hungary
Area 2 339 m²
€16,619
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Iszkaszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Iszkaszentgyoergy, Hungary
Area 1 102 m²
€35,612
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€105,518
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gant, Hungary
Plot of land
Gant, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€328,715
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zamoly, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamoly, Hungary
Area 1 966 m²
€7,122
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszarhegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Area 999 m²
€23,741
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 083 m²
€44,581
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 970 m²
€26,116
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tac, Hungary
Plot of land
Tac, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€39,183
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 808 m²
€123,334
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarosd, Hungary
Area 1 570 m²
€9,497
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarosd, Hungary
Area 1 570 m²
€9,497
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Patka, Hungary
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
Area 1 141 m²
€26,034
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 586 m²
€23,741
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 555 m²
€18,202
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Area 2 200 m²
€18,408
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zamoly, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamoly, Hungary
Area 1 119 m²
€12,662
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
Area 1 653 m²
€34,293
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
Area 3 702 m²
€22,422
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 3 384 m²
€109,475
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€28,754
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarkeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarkeszi, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€18,439
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir