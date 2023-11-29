Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

41 property total found
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€26,095
Plot of land in Nyirbogdany, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyirbogdany, Hungary
Area 510 000 m²
€1,33M
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 9 868 m²
€31,288
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
Dear Reader, I am offering for sale this great lot with many possibilities in the garden ci…
€178,749
Plot of land in Tiszaloek, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaloek, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 716 m²
€260,687
Plot of land in Tuzser, Hungary
Plot of land
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
€1,69M
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 661 m²
€54,538
Plot of land in Balkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Balkany, Hungary
Area 2 243 m²
€7,750
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 733 m²
€11,743
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 326 m²
€24,660
Plot of land in Lonya, Hungary
Plot of land
Lonya, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€6,002
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€2,622
Plot of land in Jeke, Hungary
Plot of land
Jeke, Hungary
Area 2 903 m²
€3,907
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 986 m²
€45,893
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 836 m²
€20,193
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 926 m²
€104,637
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 6 519 m²
€24,389
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 064 m²
€22,291
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 4 781 m²
€18,331
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 345 m²
€31,470
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 949 m²
€8,392
Plot of land in Tuzser, Hungary
Plot of land
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 112 700 m²
Are you looking for an industrial investment opportunity? Then we have just what you are lo…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 969 m²
€76,052
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€153,389
Plot of land in Hetefejercse, Hungary
Plot of land
Hetefejercse, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€15,210
Plot of land in Ajak, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajak, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€7,343
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€8,130
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
Area 100 000 m²
€131,124
Plot of land in Demecser, Hungary
Plot of land
Demecser, Hungary
Area 2 200 m²
€3,278
