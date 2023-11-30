UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Southern Transdanubia
Lands for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
152 properties total found
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
783 m²
€15,915
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Magyarhertelend, Hungary
1 200 m²
€10,362
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
785 m²
€449,024
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
836 m²
€74,129
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 096 m²
€87,414
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
814 m²
€239,099
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
989 m²
We offer for sale a building plot located in the most prestigious part of Balatonszárszó, in…
€172,436
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
10 000 m²
€7,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Keszue, Hungary
808 m²
€7,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonszemes, Hungary
96 m²
€7,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
10 000 m²
€7,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 495 m²
€146,132
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 700 m²
€23,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonbereny, Hungary
2 870 m²
€20,990
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 500 m²
€18,599
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
657 m²
€102,292
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 825 m²
€7,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
550 m²
€98,041
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nagybereny, Hungary
8 442 m²
€39,588
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 040 m²
€9,519
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
3 864 m²
€24,444
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
1 740 m²
€24,444
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
1 507 m²
€10,362
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
2 166 m²
€15,942
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
680 m²
€116,906
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 150 m²
€87,679
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 000 m²
€237,715
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
265 m²
€2,524
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 600 m²
€33,185
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
872 m²
€130,190
Recommend
Leave a request
