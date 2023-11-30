Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

152 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 783 m²
€15,915
Plot of land in Magyarhertelend, Hungary
Plot of land
Magyarhertelend, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€10,362
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 785 m²
€449,024
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 836 m²
€74,129
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 096 m²
€87,414
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 814 m²
€239,099
Plot of land in Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Area 989 m²
We offer for sale a building plot located in the most prestigious part of Balatonszárszó, in…
€172,436
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€7,44M
Plot of land in Keszue, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszue, Hungary
Area 808 m²
€7,944
Plot of land in Balatonszemes, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Area 96 m²
€7,944
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€7,17M
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 495 m²
€146,132
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 700 m²
€23,647
Plot of land in Balatonbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonbereny, Hungary
Area 2 870 m²
€20,990
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€18,599
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 657 m²
€102,292
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 825 m²
€7,944
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€98,041
Plot of land in Nagybereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybereny, Hungary
Area 8 442 m²
€39,588
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 040 m²
€9,519
Plot of land in Orfu, Hungary
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
Area 3 864 m²
€24,444
Plot of land in Bicserd, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
Area 1 740 m²
€24,444
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 507 m²
€10,362
Plot of land in Bogad, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
Area 2 166 m²
€15,942
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 680 m²
€116,906
Plot of land in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 3 150 m²
€87,679
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€237,715
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 265 m²
€2,524
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€33,185
Plot of land in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 872 m²
€130,190
