Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Southern Transdanubia

Commercial real estate in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

Szekszard
11
Szekszardi jaras
11
Siofoki jaras
7
Paksi jaras
6
Paks
4
Pecsi jaras
4
Pecs
3
38 properties total found
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 183 m²
€90,336
Leave a request
Commercial in Nemetker, Hungary
Commercial
Nemetker, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€528,732
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 14 m²
€22,584
Leave a request
Commercial in Karad, Hungary
Commercial
Karad, Hungary
Area 184 m²
€86,616
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€19,927
Leave a request
Commercial in Marcali, Hungary
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
Area 690 m²
€145,866
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€15,145
Leave a request
Commercial in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 339 m²
€2,64M
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 190 m²
€132,582
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 164 m²
€106,278
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 101 m²
€123,548
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€16,739
Leave a request
Commercial in Mohacs, Hungary
Commercial
Mohacs, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€31,537
Leave a request
Commercial in Hogyesz, Hungary
Commercial
Hogyesz, Hungary
Area 1 070 m²
€169,230
Leave a request
Commercial in Kaposszekcso, Hungary
Commercial
Kaposszekcso, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€161,628
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 390 m²
€946,114
Leave a request
Commercial in Boelcske, Hungary
Commercial
Boelcske, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€337,432
Leave a request
Commercial in Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Area 700 m²
A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE 1 hour away from Budapest at Balaton, in EXCELLENT CONDITION,…
€604,004
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 318 m²
€411,827
Leave a request
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Commercial
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Area 840 m²
€1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial in Somogytur, Hungary
Commercial
Somogytur, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€225,840
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€212,556
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€7,404
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€152,429
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
€622,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 604 m²
€630,742
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Csurgo, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Csurgo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€100,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
Area 4 552 m²
€39,159
Leave a request
Commercial in Paks, Hungary
Commercial
Paks, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€170,563
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir