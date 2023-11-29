Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

30 properties total found
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€9,133
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 7 087 m²
€33,923
Plot of land in Bugac, Hungary
Plot of land
Bugac, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€10,177
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 424 m²
€24,529
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€36,533
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€52,163
Plot of land in Kistelek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€199,103
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,354
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 912 m²
€14,091
Plot of land in Szarvas, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
Area 1 823 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 531 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 4 600 m²
€169,355
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€35,228
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€277,720
Plot of land in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
€478,950
Plot of land in Gerendas, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerendas, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€19,049
Plot of land in Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Area 7 290 m²
€12,326
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 1 907 m²
€5,245
Plot of land in Gyula, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyula, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€9,179
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 047 m²
€13,112
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 028 m²
€51,138
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 300 m²
€15,657
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 8 756 m²
€115,127
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 682 m²
€156,824
Plot of land in Tiszasziget, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszasziget, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€11,612
Plot of land in Baja, Hungary
Plot of land
Baja, Hungary
Area 922 m²
€8,916
Plot of land in Szarvas, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
Area 8 431 m²
€153,959
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 5 579 m²
€786,743
Plot of land in Ladanybene, Hungary
Plot of land
Ladanybene, Hungary
Area 240 000 m²
€574,322
