Apartments for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

42 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,452
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€172,821
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€233,400
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€73,167
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€70,545
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,516
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€166,527
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€128,501
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€156,037
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€72,905
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€98,343
5 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€327,810
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€128,239
2 room apartment in Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€44,582
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€78,412
3 room apartment in Foeldeak, Hungary
3 room apartment
Foeldeak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€52,187
3 room apartment in Totkomlos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Totkomlos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€39,075
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€65,536
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€91,760
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€156,824
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,741
1 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€65,562
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€31,207
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
HUGE apartment for sale in the heart of Szeged! In the absolute downtown of Szeged, in Boly…
€143,974
2 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€87,722
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€110,170
3 room apartment in Kistelek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€126,167
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€48,516
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€116,438
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€133,353
Properties features in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

