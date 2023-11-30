Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 463 m²
€41,183
Plot of land in Hegyko, Hungary
Plot of land
Hegyko, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€227,169
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Nagylozs, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagylozs, Hungary
Area 15 000 m²
This former small wood processing company with an excellent location is located in the distr…
€300,000
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 4 375 m²
€96,977
Plot of land in Ujker, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujker, Hungary
Area 6 322 m²
€51,222
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 2 601 m²
€129,567
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 140 000 m²
€1,12M
