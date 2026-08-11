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Сommercial property in Soproni jaras, Hungary

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 886 000 m² in Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Commercial property 1 886 000 m²
Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Area 1 886 000 m²
The sand and gravel pits are located in Zala County, 10 km from the M85 motorway exit and 28…
$24,94M
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Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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