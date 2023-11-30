Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Soproni jaras

Commercial real estate in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Sopron
4
7 properties total found
Commercial in Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
Area 94 m²
€166,059
Leave a request
Commercial in Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Commercial
Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Area 349 m²
€179,344
Leave a request
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 29 m²
€39,588
Leave a request
Commercial in Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€4,52M
Leave a request
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 543 m²
€603,127
Leave a request
Hotel in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 166 m²
€400,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir