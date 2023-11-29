Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Somogy

Lands for sale in Somogy, Hungary

68 properties total found
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 706 m²
€43,056
Plot of land in Adand, Hungary
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€1,43M
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 2 862 m²
€156,308
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 889 m²
€57,148
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€49,319
Plot of land in Babonymegyer, Hungary
Plot of land
Babonymegyer, Hungary
Area 2 001 m²
€12,265
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€96,551
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€52,190
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€49,684
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€46,971
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
Area 1 010 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Szolad, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
Area 768 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Area 705 m²
€104,118
Plot of land in Kereki, Hungary
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
Area 965 m²
€21,398
Plot of land in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Area 1 968 m²
€117,426
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 1 725 m²
€232,243
Plot of land in Szentgalosker, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentgalosker, Hungary
Area 70 000 m²
€511,383
Plot of land in Balvanyos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balvanyos, Hungary
Area 825 m²
€32,358
Plot of land in Adand, Hungary
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
Area 9 994 m²
€180,054
Plot of land in Szokedencs, Hungary
Plot of land
Szokedencs, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€46,944
Plot of land in Balatonboglar, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Area 907 m²
€130,474
Plot of land in Nyim, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyim, Hungary
Area 1 480 m²
€39,116
Plot of land in Labod, Hungary
Plot of land
Labod, Hungary
Area 8 254 m²
€20,876
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Area 1 955 m²
€38,881
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 839 m²
€153,959
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€9,69M
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
Area 2 977 m²
€39,142
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 5 228 m²
€13,047
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 2 948 m²
€49,580
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 2 280 m²
€41,752
