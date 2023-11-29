UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Somogy
Lands for sale in Somogy, Hungary
Clear all
68 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
1 706 m²
€43,056
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
30 000 m²
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
2 862 m²
€156,308
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 889 m²
€57,148
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
1 250 m²
€49,319
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Babonymegyer, Hungary
2 001 m²
€12,265
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
70 m²
€96,551
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€52,190
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€49,684
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€46,971
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 010 m²
€15,396
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
768 m²
€20,615
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
705 m²
€104,118
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
965 m²
€21,398
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
1 968 m²
€117,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
1 725 m²
€232,243
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szentgalosker, Hungary
70 000 m²
€511,383
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balvanyos, Hungary
825 m²
€32,358
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
9 994 m²
€180,054
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szokedencs, Hungary
20 000 m²
€46,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
907 m²
€130,474
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nyim, Hungary
1 480 m²
€39,116
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Labod, Hungary
8 254 m²
€20,876
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 955 m²
€38,881
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
839 m²
€153,959
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
10 000 m²
€9,69M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
2 977 m²
€39,142
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
5 228 m²
€13,047
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
2 948 m²
€49,580
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
2 280 m²
€41,752
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL